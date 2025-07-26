Shillong: In a move to preserve its natural beauty and promote sustainable tourism, authorities under Hima Sohra have banned picnicking, open cooking, and outdoor dining along the popular Mawkdok-Sohra Road and other areas in Meghalaya.

The decision comes after extensive reports of widespread littering and indiscriminate waste dumping by picnic groups, both local and from outside the state.

Paiem Maremdor Syiem, Syiem Khynnah, Hima Sohra, emphasized that such irresponsible practices pose a significant threat to the region’s pristine environment.

Under the new guidelines, picnicking, open cooking, and outdoor dining are prohibited along the Mawkdok-Sohra Road and in other areas unless explicitly permitted by the local Dorbar Shnong.

Parking vehicles for public consumption of food or alcohol is also banned in these areas. All vehicles, regardless of origin (Meghalaya or other states), must carry a waste bag when entering Sohra, and disposing of waste on open ground or by the roadside is strictly forbidden.

Night camping is permitted only at designated sites, with unauthorized camping prohibited unless managed by professional groups or societies. Tourists are now required to hire a local guide for trekking within Ka Hima Sohra’s jurisdiction.

Furthermore, vloggers, social media influencers, media channels, and individuals are barred from promoting, publishing, or revealing any new or undisclosed spots within Ka Hima Sohra’s jurisdiction without prior approval from the Hima Sohra Tourism Committee.

“These measures are being enforced to protect the local economy and our region’s unique selling point—its natural environment—to ensure the sustainable growth of tourism in the region,” stated a representative from Hima Sohra.

These new rules aim to safeguard Sohra’s ecological balance and ensure a more responsible and enjoyable experience for all visitors.