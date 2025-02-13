Shillong: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, and two Indian touts who were attempting to cross into India near the international border in East Jaintia Hills.

According to a statement released by the BSF, the apprehension was made on February 11.

Troops of the 172 Battalion laid a special ambush in the bordering area of Rattachera, acting on a specific intelligence input.

The individuals, residents of Dhaka, Bangladesh, were traveling in a vehicle with registration number AS01AG3395.

They have been handed over to Umkiang Police Station for further legal action.

