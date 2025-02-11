Guwahati: Meghalaya will host the 39th edition of the National Games in February/March 2027, as confirmed by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha in a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya will receive the IOA flag during the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Friday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“I am pleased to inform you that the IOA has decided to allocate the hosting rights of the 39th National Games to the state of Meghalaya, scheduled to be held in February/March 2027,” Usha wrote.

She also invited Sangma to the closing ceremony in Haldwani for the flag handover.

Sangma expressed his delight, calling it a “huge honour” for Meghalaya. “Overjoyed to share that Meghalaya has been officially announced as host for the 39th National Games!” he wrote on ‘X’,

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Excited to join the Closing Ceremony of the 38th National Games at Uttarakhand to accept the IOA flag,” he added.

The ongoing 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, which began on January 28, features approximately 10,000 athletes and officials from 38 teams competing in seven cities, with Dehradun as the main venue.

Other host cities include Haridwar, Nainital, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Shivpuri, and New Tehri. The previous edition was held in Goa in 2023 across five cities.

The National Games, while one of the world’s largest multi-sport events in terms of athlete participation, has seen its impact on India’s international sporting success debated.

The Uttarakhand Games mark the revival of the event after a long gap, with this being the third edition in three years.

With Meghalaya hosting in 2027, four National Games will be held within five years. Before the 2022 Goa edition (delayed due to infrastructure issues), Kerala hosted the Games in 2015. Sources and related content.