Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma confirmed on Monday that the proposal to upgrade the road from Chisobibra Junction to Nengkhra, via Williamnagar Town in East Garo Hills, will be reviewed for implementation.

The assurance came after a meeting with a delegation of National People’s Party (NPP) members from East Garo Hills, led by state minister Marcuise N. Marak.

The delegation presented a proposal for the construction of the road, emphasizing its crucial role as a key link connecting Williamnagar to National Highways NH-127B and NH-217.

In a Facebook post, Marcuise N. Marak shared that the Chief Minister had assured the project would be undertaken with support from the World Bank.

He also noted that the road infrastructure project would greatly enhance regional connectivity, facilitate transportation, and stimulate economic activities in the area.

The minister also thanked the Chief Minister for his continued support and commitment to the development of East Garo Hills and Meghalaya’s overall progress.