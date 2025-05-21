Meghalaya truck driver arrested after fatal Lumshnong accident

Guwahati: The truck driver involved in the recent accident that claimed the life of a pick-up vehicle driver in Lumshnong village of Megahalya has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the Additional Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills, stated, “The accused truck driver has been arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody. Necessary legal action is being taken under the relevant provisions of the law.”

The incident, which occurred on May 18, escalated into mob violence after the fatal collision. The death of the pick-up driver sparked outrage, leading to an angry mob setting fire to more than 15 trucks inside the premises of the Star Cement factory. Police personnel were also attacked as they tried to control the situation and protect property and lives.

According to the police, the truck, owned by Star Cement and driven by a local, had reportedly fled the scene after the collision. The pick-up driver, also a local, along with others, pursued the cement truck to the factory premises.

Upon arrival, the pick-up driver climbed onto the truck and allegedly assaulted the truck driver. In an attempt to flee, the cement truck moved forward, tragically running over the pick-up driver, who died on the spot.

In the aftermath of the incident, Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home, Prestone Tynsong, confirmed that additional police forces have been deployed to the area. He also assured that the situation is now under control.