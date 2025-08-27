Dimapur: The Kohima Deputy Commissioner, B Henok Buchem, on Wednesday announced the temporary closure of Nagaland’s National Highway 29 at Chainage KM 175.350, near the Old KMC dumping site, for all vehicular movement with immediate effect until further notice.

The closure follows recent landslide damage that rendered the affected stretch unsafe for traffic.

In an official order, Buchem stated that the highway was thoroughly assessed and deemed unfit for vehicles. As an alternative, light motor vehicles will be diverted via the Jotsoma Bypass Road.

Heavy vehicles, district-bound traffic, military and paramilitary vehicles, compact and mid-size pick-up trucks, and all types of heavy and mid-size commercial passenger vehicles will be rerouted through the Peducha Bridge–Tsiesema (10 Mile Road). The DC warned that any violation of the order will result in prosecution.

In a separate advisory, Buchem reported a landslide on National Highway 2 at Chainage KM 12.900 near Tsiesema Basa, which has completely blocked the highway. Light motor vehicles are advised to use the route from High Court Junction through Meriema–Nagaland University Campus–Tsiesema Basa.

Authorities noted that the alternative route is narrow, and traffic for heavy vehicles, including those heading to Manipur and Dimapur, will be regulated by the traffic police based on road conditions.

Motorists are urged to follow the diversion routes and exercise caution while traveling in affected areas.