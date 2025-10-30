Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma endorsed “the government is holding discussions to ensure that the upcoming Tura Medical College and Hospital is run as a government institute.”

After resentment from the public, the state government has backed out of its plans to run the college on a PPP mode.

Also Read: Meghalaya: TMC vice-president steps down, Congress calling?

Sangma added that since “Shillong Medical College has started functioning, the government wanted to start the Tura Medical College at the earliest. As it was difficult for the government to run the hospital, they decided to explore the PPP mode,” reports The Shillong Times.

He said government decided to operate the medical college after acknowledging the concerns of the public.