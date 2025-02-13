Shillong: UDP working president Paul Lyngdoh strongly criticized the Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya for its “authoritarian” leadership style, where one person makes all decisions without consultation.

Speaking at an election rally in Bhoirymbong, Lyngdoh said the UDP, in contrast, believes in nurturing young leaders and making decisions through consultation and deliberation.

He said that the UDP’s approach promotes collective leadership, whereas the VPP’s style is dictatorial.

Lyngdoh also took a swipe at the VPP chief, saying that party tickets are allotted without considering whether the candidate is a voter in the constituency or known to the electorate. In contrast, the UDP engages in thorough consultations, starting from the primary unit, to select candidates.

Furthermore, Lyngdoh highlighted the UDP’s achievement in convincing the government to allow the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to implement building bylaws in scheduled areas.

This, he said, was a significant victory for the council, achieved under the leadership of Titosstarwell Chyne.

The UDP working president also accused the VPP of lacking follow-through on key issues, citing the example of a mass protest led by a VPP leader against MUDA encroachment, which ultimately went nowhere.