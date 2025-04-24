Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has assured that its ecotourism infrastructure project inside the ecologically sensitive Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary will not harm the natural environment.

The assurance came in response to growing protests from environmental groups opposing the Rs 23.60 crore initiative.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As reported by The Shillong Times, sources from the state’s Forest and Environment Department explained that they began planning the project nearly three years ago, following due diligence at every stage.

Now, as the project nears its pre-commencement phase, it awaits both forest and environmental clearances.

Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL), which handled the tendering process, selected the firm ‘E Factor’ to execute the project.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In response to concerns raised about the firm’s capability to manage such a sensitive ecological undertaking, the state government sought clarification from TCIL.

The agency clarified that the project follows Japan’s forest therapy model, which prioritizes biodiversity conservation and sustainable interaction with nature.

TCIL stated that this model has been successfully implemented in countries such as Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, and Namibia.

Designed by ecological and biodiversity experts, the project takes into account wildlife movement, plant and animal biodiversity, and aims to create low-impact, educational activities and art installations to foster awareness about responsible tourism.

TCIL further explained that the structures and activities proposed under the project do not require permanent construction.

Instead, they will use locally sourced, sustainable, and temporary materials to enhance the visitor experience.

According to the agency, the initiative targets premium eco-conscious travelers and avoids promoting mass tourism, thereby preserving the sanctuary’s natural integrity.

Officials stated that the project’s design enhances the natural surroundings rather than disrupting them.

They argued that the initiative should be viewed not as a commercial ecotourism project but as a global model for conservation-driven tourism.

The project, they said, encourages sustainable livelihoods and aims to steer local communities away from deforestation and extractive practices.

Additionally, the project will require clearance from the National Board for Wildlife before implementation. Authorities stressed that the goal is to offer an eco-friendly, community-involved experience to visitors, rather than commercial tourism.

Meanwhile, members of the Green-Tech Foundation visited Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday to raise public awareness about what they consider potential ecological risks posed by the project.

The Foundation expressed serious concerns that the development could threaten the sanctuary’s rich biodiversity, which includes more than 50 species of mammals and 25 species of reptiles.

They pointed out that around 30 of the 140 Schedule I mammal species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, inhabit the sanctuary, underscoring its ecological importance.

The Foundation warned that if the project proceeds without proper safeguards, it could cause “devastating and irreparable damage” to the sanctuary’s fragile ecosystem.