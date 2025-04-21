Guwahati: The Centre for Efficient Governance (CEG), a prominent policy research organization, has urged the governments of Assam and Meghalaya to immediately implement a legally enforceable strategy to combat the rising air pollution in Byrnihat.

The group recommends adopting a system similar to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which has been effective in managing air quality levels in the Delhi-NCR region.

According to the think tank, GRAP’s tiered response model, activated depending on pollution severity, has held key sectors like industry and transportation accountable, resulting in improved air quality management in Delhi.

CEG believes that a similar structured plan could bring much-needed relief to Byrnihat, where deteriorating air conditions have become a serious health hazard.

GRAP was initially developed following a directive from the Supreme Court of India, which demanded a timely and comprehensive strategy to address pollution.

It was officially adopted as law in 2017 and is currently enforced by the Commission for Air Quality Management, a legally empowered body that oversees multiple states in northern India.

CEG stated the need for Assam and Meghalaya to establish an autonomous authority, supported by legal provisions, to oversee air quality measures and report directly to the Gauhati High Court.

Such an institution would have the power to take decisive action without bureaucratic delays.

The think tank also criticized the inadequate air quality monitoring systems in the region, suggesting that without robust data and enforcement, recent inspections and proposed reforms would fall short.

Experts warn that meaningful change will only come through a comprehensive, long-term legal framework specifically tailored to Byrnihat’s environmental challenges.