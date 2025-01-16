Aizawl: At least five people, including a prominent leader of Chin National Front (CNF), an insurgent group based in Myanmar’s Chin state.

They have been arrested for smuggling arms and ammunition in west Mizoram’s Mamit district near the Bangladesh border on Wednesday, Mizoram police said in a statement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Six AK-47 assualt rifles, 10,050 cartridges and 13 magazines were recovered from the five accused during an operation by the state police in partnership with a sister intelligence agency on the outskirts of Saithah village within West Phaileng police station, the statement said.

With this seizure, which was one of the biggest arm seizures in the state, serious threat to regional peace and stability has been neutralised, it said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the confiscated arms and ammunition were intended for trade between the CNF and the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDFP), an insurgent group active in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh, it said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrest of key CNF leader is a significant achievement in counter-insurgency operations in Mizoram, it said.

A case has been registered at West Phaileng police station in Mamit district and further investigation to dismantle the arms smuggling network is underway, the statement added.