Aizawl: A woman in Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, has allegedly confessed to murdering her husband, whose death was initially believed to be a suicide, at their rented home in the Mission Vengthlang locality.

The deceased, identified as 39-year-old Lalchhuanawma, was found hanging on Sunday morning. While the case was first treated as a suicide, further investigation was launched after his relatives raised suspicions and filed a complaint. Police later confirmed it to be a case of homicide.

According to officials, the victim’s wife, Lalremruati, was detained for questioning along with her alleged lover — a 28-year-old man from Lawngtlai district in south Mizoram.

Following interrogation, police released the alleged lover after finding no evidence against him. Lalremruati, however, reportedly admitted to killing her husband and claimed to have acted alone.

She was later produced before a district court, which remanded her to judicial custody as the investigation continues.

