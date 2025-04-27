Guwahati: The Mizoram unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla, raising concerns over the alleged abduction of Tuturu Singh, a member of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), who had recently left the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) to join the BJP.

In a letter addressed to the DGP on Thursday, BJP state general secretary Lalthangmawii alleged that a group of miscreants intercepted Singh near Lunglei town in south Mizoram while he was en route to Aizawl on Wednesday.

The assailants reportedly dragged him out of his vehicle and took him to Lawngtlai.

According to the BJP’s statement, Singh was on his way to formally join the party after resigning from ZPM.

The party voiced serious concern for the safety of Singh and his family and urged the police to take swift legal action against those responsible.

Despite repeated attempts, DGP Shukla declined to comment on the situation.

The incident occurred shortly after Singh and fellow council member N Zangura submitted their resignations from ZPM.

Singh previously held the position of deputy chief whip in the council, while Zangura served as an adviser to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) under the ZPM-led LADC administration.

Zangura officially joined the BJP on Thursday. The BJP, along with its NDA ally, the Mizo National Front (MNF), has since claimed the numbers required to form the next executive committee in the 25-member council, effectively challenging the current ZPM-led administration that assumed office only two months ago.

Led by chairman Zangura, the joint legislature party met Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Wednesday to submit a petition claiming majority support.

State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka stated that the Governor has yet to make a formal decision.

Vanlalhmuaka also confirmed that another ZPM council member joined the BJP on Friday, bringing the party’s LADC strength to three.

With MNF holding 11 seats, the BJP-MNF alliance now claims 14 members, crossing the required majority of 13.

He added that Congress’s lone council member, C Lalmuanthanga, has pledged support to the proposed BJP-MNF coalition.

Established in 1972 to represent the Lai tribal community, the LADC headquartered in Lawngtlai, includes 25 elected and 4 nominated members.

In the last council elections in December 2020, the MNF secured 20 of the 25 seats, with BJP and Congress winning one each and independents claiming three.

Since then, the council has undergone at least four leadership changes, the most recent being the ZPM-led committee installed in February this year.

Current council composition stands at MNF – 11, BJP – 3 (including Singh), ZPM – 10, and Congress – 1.