Mizoram CM launches Rs 20.64 Cr mega egg farm in Thenzawl

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 20.64 crore mega egg production farm at the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department’s facility in Thenzawl, located in Serchhip district.

The project aims to address the state’s growing demand for eggs and boost self-sufficiency in poultry production.

During the same event, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a bailey bridge at Dilpui, a picturesque natural lake and well-known tourist destination.

Additionally, he inaugurated a Mithun conservation centre in the town, highlighting the state’s commitment to livestock preservation.

Highlighting the urgency of the egg farm project, Lalduhoma noted that Mizoram imports eggs worth over Rs 22 crore annually due to the lack of large-scale egg production facilities. The new farm is projected to produce around 70,000 eggs daily once operational.

The initiative aligns with the Chief Minister’s earlier appeal at the North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary session in Shillong this January, where he emphasized the importance of establishing mega egg farms in the state.

The event was attended by Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C Lalsawivunga, Rural Development Minister Lalnilawma, and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) MLA V Malsawmtluanga.