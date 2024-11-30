Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 11.52 crore destroyed

AIZAWL: Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department destroyed different kinds of drugs, including heroin, worth Rs 11.52 crore on Friday, a senior official said.

Excise department joint commissioner Peter Zohmingthanga said that the destroyed drugs were seized by the department in the past 3 months.

He said that the drugs were destroyed at a farm in Phunchawng near Aizawl.

Among others, the destroyed drugs included 23 kg of heroin, 15.7 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, 734.7 kg of crystal meth and 52 kg of ganja (cannabis) valued at Rs 11.52 crore in the local market, according to Peter, who is also the chairman of drug disposal committee.

The excise department also said that 61 people, including 8 females, have died due to drug abuse, mainly heroin in Mizoram since January.

