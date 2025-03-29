Aizawl: The Mizoram government has proposed Assam government for initiating official-level talks in mid-April on the long-standing border dispute, said state home secretary Vanlalmawia on Friday.

Vanlalmawia said that the Mizoram government had sent a letter to Assam for the fourth time recently proposing for official-level talks before the ministerial-level talks in Guwahati.

He said that Mizoram is waiting for a response from Assam. Moreover the authority proposed an official-level deliberations to prepare and finalise the groundwork and modalities for the subsequent ministerial-level talks.

According to the home secretary, during the ministerial-level talks held in Aizawl on 9 August last year, mizoram government has proposed Assam for official-level talks at least three times before the fifth-round of ministerial-level talks.

Responding to the previous letters, Assam government had earlier intimated its proposal to hold official-level talks in the third week of March, which the Mizoram government had declined due to the assembly session and visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

Home secretary further stated that the three Mizoram districts- Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit share a 164.6 km long border with Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.

In the last and fourth-round of ministerial-level talks in August last year, both states agreed to hold the next round of ministerial-level talks in Guwahati before 31 March this year.

Apart from maintaining peace along the inter-state border, both sides also agreed that concerned administrative authorities of border districts of both states will organise joint cultural and sports festivals commencing before 31 March this year to improve relations, he added.