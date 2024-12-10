Aizawl: The Mizoram government is yet to appoint a chairperson, members and supporting staff of the state human rights commission even as nearly 2 months have passed since the establishment of the panel.

A senior home department official said that the selection committee headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma is yet to finalise its recommendation for a chairperson, two members, 13 officers and supporting staff of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), he said.

He said that the recruitment is currently in progress and the selection committee is expected to submit its recommendation soon.

In a notification on October 11, the Mizoram government announced the establishment of SHRC following the directive of the Gauhati High Court.

After years of delay, the Gauhati High Court’s Aizawl bench on September 6 gave the Mizoram government a final two-month deadline to set up a state human rights commission and warned to initiate contempt proceedings if it fails to do so within the stipulated time.

During a hearing on November 27, government advocate H. Lalmalsawmi informed the court that the appointment of suitable persons as chairperson and members of the human rights panel, as well as securing an appropriate building for the new establishment, are in process and will take some time.

The court adjourned the matter for eight weeks.