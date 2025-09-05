Aizawl: The chief of a locality in the central Mizoram town of Serchhip imposed a fine on his own son for tossing a cigarette butt out of his room window.

The incident took place on August 28 and has drawn attention for promoting community discipline and urban cleanliness.

Serchhip, located about 100 km south of Aizawl, aims to outshine nearby Saitual as the cleanest district headquarters in Mizoram.

Following the complaint from neighbours, the town’s Chhim Veng locality president issued a notice to his son, directing him to pay a penalty of Rs 20 to the area treasurer, in accordance with a community resolution.

Though the fine was nominal, the act was seen as a symbolic enforcement of the town’s stringent cleanliness norms. Serchhip also happens to be the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Lalduhoma, underscoring the importance of civic responsibility at all levels.

Since 2017, Mizoram’s Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department has been conducting an urban cleanliness contest, promoting community participation and raising awareness on sanitation and waste management. The recent incident highlights how local leadership can play a pivotal role in instilling civic discipline.