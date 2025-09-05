Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Lecturer in History & Ethnography Department. Mizoram University came into being by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and became operational on 2nd July, 2001. Located on the outskirts of Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, the university spreads over 978.1988 acres. Before becoming an independent institution, it functioned as the Mizoram Campus of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, and was led by a Pro-Vice Chancellor. At that time, the campus comprised seven postgraduate departments: Economics, Education, English, Forestry, Mizo, Psychology, and Public Administration. Over the last 22 years, Mizoram University has achieved significant growth in infrastructure, academic programs, manpower, and support services.

Name of post : Guest Lecturer in History & Ethnography Department

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : NET/Ph.D in History subject

Remuneration : Rs.1,300/- only per lecture with a ceiling limit of Rs. 36,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a Walk-in-Interview on 11th September, 2025 from 11 AM onwards in HOD chamber, Dept. of History & Ethnography, Mizoram University

How to apply :

Interested candidates must bring their CV, Original Certificates and other relevant documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here