Aizawl: Mizoram police, deployed to manage traffic along the damaged stretches of NH-306 and NH-06, released 826 goods-laden vehicles between Saturday night and 8 am Sunday, leaving only 36 vehicles stranded, officials reported.

Police cleared 25 trucks carrying LPG cylinders and 62 trucks and tankers from the Kawnpui area in Kolasib district, near the Assam border, heading toward Aizawl.

From the Sairang and Khamrang areas, they also facilitated the movement of 223 trucks bound for Assam.

The clearance followed the suspension of the strike by the Aizawl-based Joint Committee of the Commercial Vehicles, which ended at 4 pm on Saturday.

This allowed a greater number of vehicles to proceed through the previously blocked route.

The state government earlier confirmed that repair work on the worst-hit 100-metre stretch between Kawnpui and Sairang was nearly complete as of Thursday.

By 2 pm that day, workers had reinforced 80% of the section with boulders, and the remaining work was expected to finish by evening. A team using two excavators, a grader, and a vibratory roller worked intensively to restore the road.

Despite the government’s claims, the Joint Committee of Commercial Vehicles, comprising 14 transport associations, remains unconvinced that the highways are fully safe for all types of vehicles.

They questioned the quality of the materials used in the repair and urged authorities to install proper drainage systems and fill potholes with hard rocks instead of soft boulders mixed with mud.

The prolonged disruption along the Aizawl–Silchar highway has caused widespread economic hardship in Mizoram.

Fuel shortages and the limited supply of essential commodities like rice and milk have severely affected daily life, while construction projects have nearly halted due to the scarcity of materials such as cement and steel rods.