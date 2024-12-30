Aizawl: In a continued crackdown on illegal activities, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with officials from the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department, successfully seized heroin valued at Rs 21.62 lakh on December 28.

The operation took place in Zote village, located in east Mizoram‘s Champhai district near the Myanmar border.

One individual, identified as Malsawmtluanga (26), a resident of Kanan Veng, was apprehended for possessing the contraband, suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar.

The seized heroin and the accused were subsequently handed over to the Excise and Narcotics department in Champhai for further legal action.

