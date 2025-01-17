Aizawl: A top Assam Rifles officer met with Mizoram’s Governor, Chief Minister, and other senior officials to discuss the current situation along the India-Myanmar border.

Major General Suresh Bhambhu, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), held separate meetings with Governor General (Retd) Vijay Kumar Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

“Maj Gen Bhambhu discussed the prevailing situation along the 510 km India-Myanmar border with Mizoram with both the Governor and the Chief Minister. He also briefed them about the para-military forces’ preparedness to deal with the frontiers,” a defense spokesman said.

Maj Gen Bhambhu also separately discussed the India-Myanmar border situation with Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena and Director General of Police Anil Shukla.

During these meetings, the senior Assam Rifles officer addressed border management challenges at the India-Myanmar border and emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among various stakeholders.

A post on X by the Chief Minister’s office said, “Maj Gen Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, SM, IG Assam Rifles (East), called on the Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma. Key discussions included security issues and the relocation of Assam Rifles from Aizawl to Zokhawsang.”

In a significant development, Mizoram police seized a large cache of arms and ammunition on Wednesday. These weapons were reportedly being supplied by a Myanmar-based insurgent outfit to a rebel group in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of southeast Bangladesh.

A Mizoram Home Department official said that five individuals, including a top leader of the Chin National Front (CNF), a Myanmar-based insurgent group, have been arrested in connection with the arms seizure.

The arms and ammunition, seized from Saithah village in the bordering Mamit district, include six AK-47 rifles, 10,050 cartridges of AK-47 rifles, and 13 magazines.

According to preliminary investigations, the seized weapons were intended for trade between the CNF and the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF-P), another insurgent group active in the CHT.

The Assam Rifles are responsible for guarding the 510 km unfenced Mizoram international border with Myanmar, while the Border Security Force (BSF) guards the state’s 318 km unfenced border with Bangladesh.