Aizawl: More than 52,000 tourists from different parts of the country and abroad visited Mizoram during 2024.

According to a report quoting state tourism department data by Akashvani Aizawl, a total of 52,235 tourists arrived in the state last year, of which 42,184 were domestic tourists and the remaining 10,051 tourists came from different foreign countries.

The department data said that over 2.19 lakh tourists, including 3,884 foreign tourists from at least 14 different countries, including the United States, Britain, Japan, and Israel, visited the state from April 2023 to March 2024.

The tourist footfall in 2022-23 was over 2.22 lakh of which 2.18 lakh were domestic tourists and 3,551 were foreigners, the data said.

Officials said the tourists came for exploration, business, relative visits, and other purposes.

The tourist footfall in the state was minimal during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was 20,564 in 2020-21 and 1.32 lakh in 2021-22.

During last year, Aizawl registered the highest tourist footfall with 24,559 domestic and 8,22 foreign tourists, followed by Champhai district at 5,500, including 497 foreign tourists. 2,714 domestic tourists and 75 foreign tourists visited Lunglei in 2024.