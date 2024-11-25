Dimapur: A two-day convention on Naga languages got underway on Monday at the Ura Academy in Kohima, the capital of Nagaland.

The convention aims to celebrate the rich oral traditions of the Naga people by providing a platform for all Naga languages from different districts of Nagaland to showcase their diverse and ancient cultural heritage.

The convention has been organised by Nagaland University’s Tenyidie department, the Centre for Naga Tribal Language Studies, and the Linguistics department, in collaboration with the Sahitya Akademi (National Academy of Letters), New Delhi, and the Union Ministry of Culture.

In his inaugural speech, deputy secretary of Sahitya Akademi, N Suresh Babu, exhorted the gathering to reconnect with their roots, emphasising the importance of conducting language conventions to preserve and protect cultural traditions and the heritage of languages.

He also emphasised the importance of using one’s mother tongue.

In his address, pro vice-chancellor of Nagaland University Prof GT Thong said Nagaland is the most linguistically diverse state in India, with 19 languages and 16 tribes, each with its own variations.

He emphasised the need to raise awareness, document, and conserve the rich linguistic and cultural legacy of the Naga tribes.

In her keynote address, coordinator of the convention Mimi Kevichusa Ezung gave an overview of the linguistic situation in Nagaland.

Outlining the objectives of the convention, she expressed hope that by the conclusion of the event, each tribe would contribute a poem, a folktale, a lullaby, and a translated work to their existing literature.

Head of the Tenyidie department, Petekhrienuo Sorhie, in his welcome address highlighted that folklore serves as a reflection of a society’s dreams, fears, and aspirations.