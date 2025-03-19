Alien cultural and religious practices have no place in Nagaland, says NSF

Dimapur: The promotion of Indian classical music and culture amongst the youth of Nagaland, which seeks to impose alien cultural and religious practices has no place in the Naga homeland, said Naga Students Federation (NSF) president Medovi Rhi and education secretary Temjentoshi.

In a joint press release of the NSF president and education secretary, it said, NSF condemns and opposes the ongoing workshops organized under the aegis of SPIC MACAY in various educational institutions across Kohima and Dimapur of Nagaland.

NSF also contradicts the subtle attempt by an external force to dilute Naga’s Indigenous identity and impose a cultural assimilation agenda under the poise of enriching formal education.

The NSF took strong exception to the guidelines imposed for these workshops, which dictate specific ceremonial practices, mandatory seating arrangements, and synthetic gestures that are contrary to “our customs and beliefs”, it said.

“The enforced removal of footwear before entering the hall, the requirement for a ministry logo, and the regulated felicitation of artists reflect an imposition of foreign cultural norms upon our educational institutions,” the release said.

In the release, NSF urged the school administrations, students, and parents to remain vigilant against such imposed cultural and religious programs that do not align with Naga heritage.

NSF also called for an immediate halt of SPIC MACAY workshops in Naga institutions and not to conduct programs in the future without prior consultation with relevant Naga stakeholders.

The NSF said it would not hesitate to take appropriate measures, including democratic protests if the authority ignores its demands.

“The Naga people have a rich and distinct cultural heritage, and we will not tolerate any attempt to infringe upon our way of life, traditions, and beliefs,” it affirmed.

The federation maintained that any effort to introduce religious or cultural elements that do not align with “our Indigenous ethos is an outright violation of our rights as a people”.

“With the already limited academic calendar and various challenges faced by students, it is irresponsible to force programs that neither contribute to their academic advancement nor uphold the indigenous ethos of the Naga people,” NSF said in the release.