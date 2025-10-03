Dimapur: In a step toward helping grassroots entrepreneurs, Nagaland’s adviser to transport and technical education Temjenmenba inaugurated the Dimapur office of the MSME Promotion Council of India (PCI) at Orchid Square, Indisen village, on Friday afternoon.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Temejenmenba highlighted the MSMSE’s role for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

He hoped that with the opening of the office in Dimapur, a lot of youth will benefit by way of availing various government schemes meant for entrepreneurs and startups.

He pointed out that the employment in the government sector is almost saturated.

Temejenmenba urged the youth to avail various government schemes through the MSME PCI office while calling for bridging the gap between the government and the entrepreneurs.

He also stressed that innovation is key to every sector, be it academic, entrepreneurship and technology.

Noting that the largest chunk of the population in India is the youth, he said this Gen Z is adaptive, innovative and social media savvy.

“This chunk of population will take us to achieve the vision of the government for a developed India,” he stated.

He called upon the youth to get as much knowledge as possible through the new office and to educate themselves for gainful employment.

In his address, Dimapur DC Tinojongshi Chang urged the youth to look for opportunities in the MSME sector.

Nagaland state chairman, MSMEPCI, Washipong Longkumer explained the aims and objectives of the MSME PCI and how its office in Dimapur can assist entrepreneurs.