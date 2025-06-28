Dimapur: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles commemorated the 26th Memorial Day of Kargil war hero Capt Neikezhakuo Kengurüse, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous), at the Kengurüse War Memorial, Nerhe Phezha, under Kohima district on Saturday.

Capt Kengurüse laid down his life during Operation Vijay of the battle in 1999.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) Maj Gen Manish Kumar attended the programme as the chief guest in the presence of the parents of Capt Kengurüse, war veterans and ex-servicemen from Wokha and Kohima districts and others.

Following the wreath-laying at the memorial of Capt Kengurüse by Maj Gen Kumar and lighting of the Amar Jawan Jyoti, a documentary film on the life and gallant sacrifice of Capt Kengurüse was screened.

A prayer ceremony was also conducted in his honour, followed by a ceremonial march past by contingents from 1 Nagaland NCC Battalion, the Fernbrook School Pipe Band, veterans, and the Assam Rifles Pipe Band.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Capt Kengurüse’s parents were felicitated on the occasion for their strength, resilience, and the legacy of their brave son.

In his keynote address, Maj Gen Kumar highlighted Capt Kengurüse’s unmatched courage, leadership, and supreme sacrifice, stating that his story would continue to inspire future generations of Indians.

On the occasion, Neiselie Kengurüse, father of Capt Kengurüse, inaugurated the Capt N Kengurüse, MVC, Medical Camp, a civil outreach initiative by Assam Rifles at the venue.

A biography of the braveheart, authored by his elder brother Neingutoulie Kenguruse, was also released on the occasion.