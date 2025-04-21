Nagaland Board to announce Class 10 & 12 results on April 25

Dimapur: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on informed that the provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2025 conducted by it will be declared in the afternoon of April 25.

The provisional result gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board along with the marksheets/pass certificates. Soft copy will be made available in the board’s portal www.nbsenl.edu.in.

The results will be made available on the internet www.nbsenl.edu.in; www.results.shiksha;

www.indiaresults.com; www.indianexpress.com

Provisions to download the marks/marksheet will be made available in

www.nbsenl.edu.in; www.indiaresults.com; www.results.shiksha

Provision to download migration certificate will also be given in the NBSE portal www.nbsenl.edu.in.

Android mobile result app will be available in the playstore.

The board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from May 2 to May 6.

It directed the centre superintendents to collect and distribute the same to the schools under his/her centre.

In case, a centre superintendent cannot come, he/she can authorise another centre superintendent who is coming to collect the documents on his/her behalf.