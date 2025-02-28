Dimapur: The two-day Nagaland CineFest 2025 commenced at The Heritage, Kohima, on Friday, showcasing a diverse range of films highlighting both local and national talent.

The festival was inaugurated by Abu Metha, adviser to the Nagaland chief minister and chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland, as the special guest at a grand opening ceremony.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Nagaland’s Information and Public Relations Department organized the festival, in association with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India, on the theme “Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds.”

Greeting the filmmakers, participants, and all the people involved in the festival, Metha said filmmaking is a profession that showcases the best of the human mind. He added that filmmakers document today’s stories and yesterday’s experiences, leaving behind gifts for future generations.

Stating that the dynamics of the film industry in India have completely changed, Metha said the power of social media, OTT platforms, and the digitalization of the world has democratized the film industry, allowing filmmakers and content creators to reach every corner of the globe within seconds.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Noting that Nagaland, in past decades, was known for all the wrong reasons, such as violence, insurgency, instability, and social turmoil, Metha emphasized that “our stories” and the journey to the dreams and aspirations of the Naga people must be told with a different narrative.

“Our stories have to be told through films, documentaries, songs, dances, etc.,” he stressed.

Kusa Fithu, joint secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, hoped the festival would not only entertain but also help educate and inspire emerging and aspiring filmmakers, actors, producers, and film enthusiasts to showcase their work, engage in discussions, and celebrate the art of filmmaking.

The first day of the festival featured masterclasses on “The Evolution of Film Editing: Cinema to Digital Age – A Historical Journey Through Major Editing Techniques and Innovations” by Moses Mark from Singapore, and “Nagaland, New Horizons” by Bendang Walling.

Another highlight of the day was CineConnect – a conversation with Bendang Walling, LC Sekhose, Khrievilie Suohumvü, Kikru Neikha, and Mr. Smile.

Films such as Eleison (Have Mercy), directed by Raymond Colney (Mizoram), Chanchisoa (Expectation), directed by Elvachisa Sangma (Meghalaya), and Paper Airplanes, directed by Moses Marks (Singapore), were screened on the first day of the festival.