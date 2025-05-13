Nagaland: CRPF jawans save life through voluntary blood donation in Kohima

Dimapur: In a noble gesture, two CRPF jawans in Nagaland have earned praise of the people for their selfless act of donating blood to save the life of a critically ill patient at Naga Hospital Kohima on Tuesday.

The two jawans from the 78 Battalion of CRPF based in Kohima, Hengoulal Khongsai and Bapina Maharana, voluntarily came forward to donate blood to save the life of the patient, strengthening their bond with the communities they serve.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The commandant of the CRPF battalion hailed their gesture as a shining example of compassion and commitment to community service.

“Blood donation is a noble act that can save countless lives. The selfless act of these jawans exemplifies the spirit of sacrifice and compassion that the CRPF stands for,” a CRPF release said.

The 78 Bn. CRPF has long been active in community outreach initiatives, especially in times of crisis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The battalion has been organising medical camps and civic action programmes to honour the local youth for their achievements and providing aid during natural disasters and health emergencies, earning the trust and respect of the local population.

“Our jawans are trained not just to protect, but to serve. Blood donation is one of the many ways we express our solidarity and support for the people we live among,” the release added.

The CRPF reaffirmed its commitment to its guiding motto “service and loyalty”, encouraging its personnel to continue participating in life-saving initiatives.