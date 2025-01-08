Nagaland: English daily "Nagaland Page" ceases operation after 25 years

Dimapur: Nagaland’s second English daily, ‘Nagaland Page’, has bid farewell after 25 years of publication, the newspaper’s founder and editor, Monalisa Changkija, announced the closure during a press conference in Dimapur on January 7.

Changkija explained that the decision to shut down the tabloid-size, black-and-white newspaper was driven by financial and personal challenges. She called it a “tough call” but one that was necessary. She expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported ‘Nagaland Page’ over the years.

While the closure marks the end of an era, Changkija remains optimistic about the future of media in Nagaland.

She believes newer and stronger institutions will take the place of ‘Nagaland Page’, and hopes the brand can continue, though financial backing is crucial.

Despite the closure of her paper, Changkija emphasized her commitment to journalism and her creative pursuits as a writer and poet.

Reflecting on her journey, she stated, “I was a journalist, became a newspaper owner, and now I’m going back to being a journalist again.”