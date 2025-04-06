Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has said that the state government is awaiting a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a proposed meeting with an all-party delegation.

The delegation aims to discuss the long-pending Naga Political issue and concerns surrounding the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Rio reiterated his recent assembly suggestion for an all-party delegation to meet Shah and address these critical issues.

He revealed that during a recent North Eastern Council meeting in Guwahati, Shah assured him he would “find a suitable time and call us. So we are waiting for that.”

Addressing questions about engaging with Naga political groups, Rio emphasized ongoing dialogue, citing the government’s role in facilitating discussions following the 2015 Framework Agreement with NSCN (I-M) and the 2017 Agreed Position pact with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).

He noted, “They must be awaiting the outcome of the agreements they signed.”

Rio expressed optimism for an inclusive and acceptable resolution to the Naga Political Issue. He declined to comment on the recent division within the NNPGs, specifically the impeachment of its convenor, Kitovi Zhimomi, stressing that further division among Naga factions should be avoided.

He also clarified the government’s evolving approach to engaging with Naga groups.

“In the past, the government’s policy was ‘equi-distance’ with the Naga groups, but now the strategy of ‘equi-closeness’ has been adopted,” Rio explained.

“We said we should talk to everyone and adopted a policy of equal closeness…. That is a positive approach we’re giving but they are the negotiating party, it’s up to them,” he said.