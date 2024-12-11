Guwahati: The recently concluded 25th edition of Hornbill Festival in Nagaland made a significant step towards sustainability this year by going zero-waste and single-use plastic-free.

Known for showcasing Nagaland’s rich culture, music and traditions, the Hornbill Festival sets a powerful example in eco-friendly event management. With daily footfall exceeding two lakh visitors, this initiative marked a significant milestone in promoting environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

The festival, aligned with global sustainability goals, aimed to become a benchmark for eco-friendly events in India. By implementing rigorous waste management practices and engaging the community, it paved the way for how cultural celebrations can be harmonised with environmental conservation.

To make the festival a zero-waste and single-use plastic-free event, several impactful measures were adopted. All single-use plastics, including straws, disposable plates, cups and plastic bags, had been banned in an effort to reduce their environmental impact.

To support this initiative, vendors were required to use sustainable alternatives such as bamboo straws, biodegradable cutlery, leaf-based plates and paper bags, all of which are eco-friendly and compostable.

These alternatives helped minimise waste, and promote a greener and cleaner environment. To ensure the success of this initiative, dedicated enforcement teams and volunteers actively monitored the venue to ensure compliance.

They engaged with vendors, providing guidance and conducting regular checks to ensure that only approved materials were being used. Educational signage and awareness campaigns were also implemented to encourage visitors to make eco-conscious choices, further reinforcing their commitment to sustainability.

A comprehensive waste management system was established, beginning with waste segregation at the source. Labelled bins for wet, dry and recyclable waste were placed throughout the venue, with trained volunteers assisting visitors to ensure proper disposal and encourage behavioural change.

A dedicated dry waste sorting station collected materials into categories such as plastics, paper, glass and metals, with recyclables sent to authorised centres. Wet waste was processed on-site using composting units, producing compost that benefited local agricultural fields and community gardens, thus creating a circular waste management model.

To reduce waste further, food stalls used reusable or compostable utensils, such as banana leaves and bagasse plates, while visitors were encouraged to bring their own utensils or purchase reusable ones at the venue.

Water refilling stations had been installed across the festival site to discourage the use of plastic bottles. Visitors were encouraged to bring their own reusable bottles, with refillable options available for purchase.

Awareness campaigns played a crucial role in promoting sustainable behaviour at the festival. Informative displays were placed across the venue, providing visitors with real-time guides and practical tips for adopting eco-friendly practices.

Additionally, volunteers conducted on-the-spot awareness sessions to ensure attendees understood and complied with the zero-waste protocols.

The Hornbill Festival’s zero-waste approach has had significant environmental impacts, most notably the reduction of single-use plastic waste.

Approximately one lakh single-use plastic items were prevented from being used each day, totalling around one million fewer items over the 10-day festival, thereby significantly reducing plastic pollution in the region.

By eliminating the use of single-use plastics, the festival likely avoided over 50 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Additionally, local sourcing of eco-friendly materials further minimised transportation-related emissions.

Moreover, by preventing plastic waste, the festival helped mitigate the release of methane and ethylene – potent greenhouse gases – thus aligning with global climate goals and enhancing air quality in Nagaland.

The festival also promoted a circular economy by implementing sorting stations and encouraging recycling. Recyclable materials, including paper, glass and metals, were sent to authorised centres, ensuring resource conservation and reducing energy consumption.

The success of Hornbill Festival’s zero-waste initiative can serve as a model for large-scale events worldwide. By adopting similar measures at festivals, concerts and public gatherings, environmental footprints can be significantly reduced, ecosystems protected and climate change combated.

This initiative is not only a major achievement for Nagaland but also a shining example for the global community in addressing climate change and plastic pollution.