Nagaland Jobs CCRH Dimapur Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in CCRH Dimapur Nagaland in 2025.

Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) Dimapur Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (Homoeo) purely on contract basis in 2025. Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) is an apex research organization under Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India which undertakes, coordinates, develops, disseminates and promotes scientific research in Homoeopathy. The Headquarters of the Council are in New Delhi and multi-centric research is held through a network of 26 institutes/units all over India. The Council formulates and also conducts research programs/ projects; collaborates with national and international institutes of excellence to undertake evidence based research in fundamental and applied aspects of Homoeopathy; monitors extra mural researches and propagates the research findings through monographs, journals, newsletters, I.E.&C. materials, seminars/workshops. Studies comply with the modern scientific parameters and also research is undertaken with the goal that the outcome of research translates into practice and the benefit of the research is extended to the profession and the public. The policies, directions and also overall guidance for the activities of the Council are regulated by the Governing body. Hon’ble Minister of AYUSH, GOI presides over the governing body and has general control on the affairs of the Council.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Homoeo)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Degree in Homoeopathy from a recognized University / Institute.

2. Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or also State Board of Homoeopathy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable:

i) NET/GATE/RET qualified candidates will also be given preference

ii) Knowledge of basic computer operation

Age : Not exceeding 35 years altogether as on date of interview

Emoluments : Rs. 37000/- per month (Consolidated) plus HRA also as per rules

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview altogether on 22nd April 2025. The venue is in Clinical Research Unit for Homoeopathy, AYUSH Building, Opp. Office of the Chief Medical Officer Medical Colony, Dimapur (Nagaland) – 797112. Reporting time is 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM

How to apply :

The candidate who fulfils the requirement may attend the Interview along with the application in the format attached as Annexure-I with self-attested photocopies and also original certificates of qualification, experience, mark sheets, birth certificate, passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here