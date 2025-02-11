Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in KV Dimapur Nagaland.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Dimapur Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers, Instructors, Coaches, Counsellors and Data Entry Operators. PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dimapur came into being in the year 1983 . It is run by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous body of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD). Admissions are open to all. As per KVS guidelines seats are filled in category wise on a priority basis. It has affiliation under CBSE, New Delhi. All Kendriya Vidyalaya follow a uniform syllabus. PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Dimapur is a ‘Miniature India’ in itself and tries to inculcate in its students feelings of Patriotism, Brotherhood and National Integration. PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Dimapur gets its sponsorship from Border Road Organisation under Project Sewak. The Vidyalaya maintains a high standard of academic excellence with the help of highly qualified and efficient faculties and also provides facilities for all-round development of its students by making available opportunities for games/sports/scouts & guides and Co-Curricular activities (C.C.A).

Computer education is also an offer for students from class III onwards.

Name of posts :

PGT (English, Hindi, Math, History, Geography, Economics, Pol Science, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Computer Science,Commerce) TGT (English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science & Sanskrit) Primary Teacher & Balvatika-III (Montessori) Computer Instructor Yoga cum Sports Coach Art Coach Music Teacher Counselor Data Entry Operator Nurse

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 24th February 2025 to 27th February 2025 from 8 AM onwards

The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Project Sewak, C/O 99 Apo Dimapur, Nagaland, PIN-797112

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format as available in the Vidyalaya website https://dimapur.kvs.ac.in/ along with relevant documents to KV Dimapur by 20th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here