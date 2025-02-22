Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in North East Network Nagaland.

North East Network Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Lead.

Name of post : Project Lead

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential Qualification/s and Experience: Minimum Post Graduate in Humanities/ Social Sciences or other related fields with a minimum of 5 years of experience in a similar position on women’s issues in the development sector.

Language Proficiency: Good written and communication skills in English. Knowledge of Nagamese is an added advantage.

Travel: Must be willing to travel as and when required in project areas, between NEN State offices and other units.

Essential Skills:

Proven track record of programme management, team leadership and partnership building. Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Google Suite. Passion for social justice and experience in gender and development sector is an added advantage.

Capabilities: Strategic thinking, problem solving, adaptability. Capacity to work independently and interdisciplinary with diverse stakeholders including Government, NGOs, CBOs and community. Understanding of and work experience on issues of Gender Based Violence, Governance & State Accountability, Natural Resource Regeneration, and Livelihoods. Ability to work in a culturally diverse area.

Job Roles :

Project Management

Anchor, manage, lead planning and execution of projects in different districts of Nagaland, focusing on gender-based violence, livelihood, natural resource regeneration. Ensure timely, efficient, and budget-conscious project implementation. Conduct training, research, and advocacy on NEN thematic areas. Develop and implement monitoring frameworks to track project progress and outcomes through reviews and fieldwork. Maintain thorough documentation of project goals, outcomes, and reports.

Operational Management

Ensure and manage budgets, track spending, analyse variances, and coordinate with finance teams. Contribute to project proposals, reports, policy briefs, training materials, and IEC content. Engage with government, community leaders, CSOs, and other stakeholders to build partnerships. Assist State Coordinator in office operations, strategy, compliance, program development, and staff recruitment/training.

Team Management

Supervise and mentor team members, providing guidance, feedback, and conflict resolution. Foster a collaborative, creative, and innovative work environment.

General/others

Represent NEN in relevant forums, at conferences, seminars, meetings, workshops and training at local, national and international levels. Provide managerial support to the NEN Chizami office.

How to apply :

Candidates may submit an up-to-date CV including two references, a cover letter and last drawn salary slip via email to [email protected]

Kindly ensure that the subject line of your email states “Applications for the post of Project Lead”

Last date for submission of applications is 2nd March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here