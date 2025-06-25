Dimapur: Two determined women from Tuophema village in Kohima district, Nagaland, Vilanuo Kense and Neilatuonuo Rio, are demonstrating the power of sustainable livelihoods through Eri silkworm farming.

Turning their humble beginnings through sericulture, Vilanuo Kense and Neilatuonuo Rio have emerged as successful Eri silkworm rearers in Nagaland.

The duo began their journey in Eri silkworm farming in 2020 with support from the state sericulture department under a centrally-sponsored scheme. Through the scheme, they were provided with essential infrastructure such as rearing houses, silkworm trays, and financial assistance to kickstart their venture.

Since then, they have taken up Eri silkworm rearing as one of their primary occupations, rearing the silkworms four times a year.

Their hard work and dedication recently bore fruit when they sold 10,000 Eri silkworm cocoons to the sericulture department for seed production.

Apart from cocoon sales, they also earn an average of Rs 30,000 per crop solely from selling Eri pupa, making sericulture a reliable source of income for their households.

Kohima district sericulture officer Vilhousienuo Khro shared the story of the two successful Eri silkworm farmers in Kohima on Wednesday. Khro said interested individuals can apply for schemes in their respective district sericulture office.

He added that based on the availability of suitable schemes and the condition of their gardens, they may be selected and provided assistance accordingly.