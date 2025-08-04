Guwahati: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), or NSCN (I-M) of Nagaland, has firmly opposed the idea of collaborating with the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) to seek a shared path toward a political resolution.

The group described such cooperation as a “dangerous proposition” that threatens the integrity of the ongoing Naga political movement.

The NNPG, a coalition of at least six Naga armed factions, stands in opposition to the NSCN (I-M). While the Government of India signed the Agreed Position with the NNPG in 2017, it had earlier signed the Framework Agreement (FA) with the NSCN (I-M) on August 3, 2015.

Addressing a gathering to mark the 10th anniversary of the Framework Agreement, NSCN (I-M) chairman Q. Tuccu emphasized the political significance of the FA. He asserted that the agreement represented New Delhi’s recognition of the Naga people’s sovereign rights and that it paved the way for a conclusive political settlement.

Tuccu criticized the central government for slowing down the peace process under various pretexts, despite the NSCN (I-M)’s continued commitment to the FA. “We have persevered through challenges to uphold the Framework Agreement, which confirms our rightful place as a sovereign nation,” he said.

Calling on all Nagas to stand united, Tuccu urged his people to defend the sanctity of the FA at all costs. He reminded them that the Government of India had already recognized the “unique history of the Nagas” during political talks held in Amsterdam on July 11, 2002.

Highlighting internal rifts, Tuccu warned that division among Naga groups has brought the movement to a critical juncture. While he called for unity and reconciliation, he dismissed any alliance with the NNPG as unacceptable. He further claimed that the Indian government established the NNPG to undermine the NSCN (I-M)’s leadership and signed what he called a “deceitful” agreement with them.

Tuccu argued that the NSCN (I-M) could not find common ground with groups that have accepted a political settlement within the framework of the Indian Constitution. “The Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position are fundamentally different. There is no possibility of reconciliation between the two,” he said.

He warned that divisive forces are working to dilute the FA and erase the historical identity of the Naga people. “If we fail to protect our God-given national identity, as validated by the FA, we risk losing everything,” he further said.

Tuccu stressed that the journey toward implementing the FA remains unfinished. “This agreement must evolve into a tangible solution, not remain a symbolic document. We must fulfill the responsibilities it entails,” he stated.

Reflecting on the decades-long struggle marked by immense sacrifice, he reaffirmed the group’s unwavering allegiance to the FA. “We’ve come too far—through blood, sweat, and tears—to falter now,” he said, hinting at the possibility of exploring “other options” to preserve the Naga cause if the situation demands it.