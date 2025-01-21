Dimapur: The NSCN (K-H) in Nagaland has demanded accountability from Aolemba Longkumer, the individual “responsible” for implementing the Micro and Small Enterprises-Common Development Programme (MSE-CDP) under the Ministry of MSME.

In a press release, the group questioned Aolemba about the progress and financial aspects of the scheme, including the time taken to complete the project and the expenditure of funds.

The NSCN (K-H) also demanded the submission of cash vouchers and invoices for all purchased machinery.

The group expressed concern over Aolemba’s previous denial of involvement in the scheme despite signing sanctioned amount received slips.

The NSCN (K-H) “directed” the concerned department to provide details of civil works and technical machinery related to the project.

The group also warned Aolemba and the department that they would face strict action if they failed to provide the requested information.