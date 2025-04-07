Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Monday, urged its federating units and subordinate bodies to enforce a total non-cooperation policy with the Indian armed forces until the centre fully repealed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the Naga homeland.

In a press statement, NSF president Medovi Rhi and assistant general secretary Kenilo Kent condemned the extension of the Act in various districts and police station jurisdictions across the Naga homeland for another six months with effect from April 1.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The federation urged every Naga student body to abstain from participating in any joint programs, civic action initiatives, or ceremonial events involving the armed forces personnel.

“Compliance with this policy is not just a protest, but a moral and political obligation to uphold the rights and future of our people,” the release stated.

NSF asserted that the continued designation of “Naga ancestral land” as a ‘disturbed area’ under the AFSPA was a blatant affront to the dignity, rights, and democratic aspirations of the Naga people.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The federation also characterized the extension as an unjust and regressive measure that disregards the prevailing realities.

NSF accused the Government of India of persistently “militarizing” their land and imposing archaic, colonial-era laws that grant security forces impunity to perpetrate atrocities without accountability.

Further, NSF reiterated its longstanding demand for the immediate and complete repeal of AFSPA from the Naga homeland, affirming that no true peace can prevail where laws of occupation and militarisation continue to exist.