Guwahati: The Cachar district administration in Assam has taken steps to expedite key national infrastructure projects under the Bharat Mala Project by addressing pending land-related issues.

A meeting chaired by District Commissioner Mridul Yadav on Thursday evening focused on ensuring smooth progress across multiple project packages.

Discussions included the Silchar-Badarpur-Churaibari Package-1, where officials reviewed land clearance at Srikona, issues within the Defence Estate at Tarapur, and the relocation of government and private institutions to facilitate timely project execution.

The deliberations also covered Package-2 and Package-3, specifically the Panchgram and Badarpur bypass projects. Officials examined the preparation of an additional 3G report to accelerate ongoing processes.

Challenges in the Karaikandi area related to the Badarpur bypass under Package-3 were also addressed, aiming to remove bottlenecks and ensure uninterrupted development.

Yadav emphasized the administration’s commitment to providing all necessary support for the timely completion of these nationally significant infrastructure projects. He highlighted a proactive approach that fosters inter-departmental coordination while strengthening connectivity and the socio-economic framework of the Barak Valley.

The meeting included senior district officials, representatives from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), and other key stakeholders.