Dimapur: Peru’s Ambassador to India, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, extended a hand of partnership to the Naga people during a Hornbill Festival roundtable discussion on Monday.

Held at the Kisama bamboo hall in Nagaland, the event brought together representatives from partner countries and states.

Highlighting shared cultural and traditional connections, Ambassador Velarde called for continued celebration of indigenous wisdom and collaboration in areas of mutual interest between Peru and the Nagas.

IDAN Chairman and advisor to the Nagaland Chief Minister, Abu Metha, chaired the program. He emphasized the roundtable’s role in fostering partnerships and building networks.

While acknowledging the cultural significance of the Hornbill Festival, Metha encouraged participants to explore Nagaland’s economic potential.

He expressed appreciation for Sikkim’s support, noting their sizable delegation. An Invest India representative commended the Nagaland government for transforming the Hornbill Festival into a platform for business discussions and collaboration, transcending its festive roots.

Secretary of DIPR Sikkim, Annapurna Alley, discussed shared challenges and advantages faced by both states due to their mountainous terrain, highlighting opportunities in the tourism sector.

The meeting concluded with the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) – one between the Nagaland higher education department and Salesforce.com India Pvt. Ltd, and another between IDAN and Omsheel Foods.