Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) Inner Line Regulation Commission (ILRC) launched the first of its series of youth awareness programmes in Kohima College on Tuesday, aimed at effective implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) regime in Nagaland.

Explaining the ILP provisions and compliance procedures, ILRC chairman Senchumo NSN Lotha, in his address, emphasised the urgent need for their effective implementation in the state.

“We have the gun [the ILP] but don’t know how to use it, while others like the Mizos use theirs effectively,” Lotha said.

Clarifying the NSF’s stance on the issue, he reiterated that the federation is not against people entering the state but insisted the visitors must abide by the laws.

He further explained that the ILP originated from a convergence of interests, and the British enforced it both to protect the culture and economy of the Nagas and also to protect “their subjects” in the plains.

He said the ILP is simply a travel document valid for a specific period, adding that on its expiry, the holder has no right to remain in the ILP zone unless it is extended.

Lotha stressed that this document must not be confused with a longer-term permit.

He exhorted the youth to join the struggle to safeguard their future and secure what is rightfully theirs. He reiterated that the ILRC seeks cooperation and not confrontation with the government.

ILRC member secretary Seve R Vadeo stressed the collective duty to uphold the ILP system.

“The ILP is not just an old law. It is a vital shield to protect Nagaland’s indigenous identity, land, and economic rights. Our youth must understand and actively defend this regulation. Our collective future depends on it.”

The ILRC said it planned sensitisation tours across the region in the near future to engage the Naga youth on this critical regulation.

The programme was presided over by All Naga College Students’ Union president Tenyesinlo Bukh.