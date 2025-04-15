Nagaland student body seeks suspension of Reny Wilfred, IAS

Guwahati: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Tuesday, urged Nagaland Government for immediate suspension of Reny Wilfred, IAS, while an investigation into the alleged harassment of female employees is underway.

Intensifying its call for action against the IAS officer, the student body submitted a formal memorandum to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, demanding the immediate suspension of Reny Wilfred, IAS, from holding any official responsibilities until the authority completed the probe and made accessible to the public.

The NSF expressed deep concern regarding the continued tenure of Wilfred, stating that allowing an officer with an alleged pattern of inappropriate behavior to remain in a position of authority risks further misuse of power and sends a damaging message to both survivors of workplace harassment and the wider public.

“This sends a dangerous message to both survivors of workplace harassment and the public at large, that institutional protection takes precedence over accountability. Such an approach undermines the morale of government employees, particularly women, and erodes public faith in the administration’s credibility,” the memorandum stated.

The memorandum further stated that the case involves a repeat offender whose continued tenure in office threatens the integrity of public service.

Moreover, NSF cautioned against any attempts to interfere with the investigation. “Any such interference will be met with strong opposition from the Federation and the Naga public,” the memorandum added.

Notably, The Nagaland Police have registered an FIR and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate serious allegations of sexual and mental harassment against Reny Wilfred, IAS, currently serving as Joint Secretary of the state, by several women employees of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN).

According to a statement issued by police headquarters on April 12, 2025, the Nagaland State Women Commission (NSCW) chairperson, Nginyeih Konyak, submitted a formal complaint to the Director General of Police on March 17. The complaint was based on a verbal intimation received on February 27 from the IDAN Chairman and Advisor to the Chief Minister, Abu Metha.