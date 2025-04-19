Senior NSCN-IM leader Ikato Swu joins Myanmar-based Naga rebel leaders

Guwahati: Amidst the ongoing Naga peace talks, Senior NSCN-IM leader Ikato Swu on Friday announced his departure from the group, marking a fresh alliance with Absalom Raman and HS Ramsan, the two influential Naga rebel leaders operating from Myanmar.

Ikato announced his decision to join Myanmar-based Naga rebel leaders, stating his intent to “carry forward the Naga struggle” outside the ongoing peace process with the Indian government.

In a statement, Ikato criticized the current NSCN-IM leadership, headed by Thuingaleng Muivah, the group’s general secretary or “Ato Kilonser” (Prime Minister), for failing to uphold the Naga cause.

Further, Ikato expressed his disappointment in the direction of the movement, alleging internal stagnation and deviation from the group’s founding principles.

Ikato also accused the Government of India of betraying the Naga people by not implementing the 2015 Framework Agreement, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed in the presence of Naga leaders shortly before the death of his father, Isak Chishi Swu, in 2016.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Ikato has left for Myanmar, accompanied by a group of NSCN-IM cadres.

Notably, Isak Chishi Swu and Thuingaleng Muivah founded the NSCN-IM. Swu died in 2016, while Muivah is now the group’s general secretary, whom they call “Ato Kilonser” (Prime Minister).

Moreover, Ikato is a senior leader and son of Isak Chishi Swu, who was part of the biggest Naga insurgent group, NSCN-IM, which has been maintaining a ceasefire with the India Government since 1997.



