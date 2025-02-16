Dimapur: The Nagaland Forest Management Project (NFMP) received the prestigious SKOCH Award 2024 for sustainable forest and environmental conservation and improving livelihoods in targeted villages through need-based and village-specific interventions led by joint forest management committees.

Ango Konyak, deputy conservator of forests (HQ) and deputy project director of NFMP, along with Wennyei Konyak, resident commissioner of Nagaland House, New Delhi, received the award at a ceremony held as part of the 100th SKOCH Summit in New Delhi on February 15.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The NFMP is a project implemented by Nagaland’s Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

It aims to improve forest ecosystems and support income generation by rehabilitating jhum areas and supporting livelihoods.

The JICA-assisted project in the state was started in 2017 and is set to conclude in 2027. It is designed to cover 185 villages across 11 districts and 22 forest ranges in Nagaland.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Known for its rigorous and independent outcome-based assessment process, the SKOCH Award stands as one of the highest independent honours bestowed upon states and organisations.

The award is supported by the CEOs Association for Inclusive India (CAII), a voluntary association for CEOs working for India’s inclusive growth through social, digital, and financial inclusion initiatives.The SKOCH Group is India’s leading think tank dealing with socio-economic issues, with a focus on inclusive growth, since 1997.

It has instituted India’s highest independent civilian honours in the fields of governance, technology, economics, and the social sector.