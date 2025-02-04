SLA Nagaland gets certificate of excellence for 2nd consecutive year.

Dimapur: School Leadership Academy (SLA) Nagaland, under the State Council of Educational Research and Training, was presented with the certificate of excellence for the second consecutive year.

The academy was presented the certificate in recognition of its commendable work in school leadership development during the three-day national review and planning workshop at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, from January 29, an official release said on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised by the National Centre for School Leadership (NCSL) under the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi.

The SLA Nagaland caters to the training of school leaders in the state and develops video documentaries and case studies on the best practices by school heads in their schools.

