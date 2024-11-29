Guwahati: The in-form NorthEast United FC have an important away game as they look to increase their points tally against East Bengal FC, who are searching for their first win of the season, at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata at 7.30 pm today in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25.

The Highlanders have been on an impressive form in this season placed third currently with 15 points from nine games thanks to four wins and three draws.

They have dictated proceedings with 21 goals, conceding only 15, and have lost merely once in their previous five matches.

They trail the top-placed Bengaluru FC (20) by five points – a gap they will be confident of bridging given how they have been managing to put the pieces of their jigsaw together off late.

East Bengal FC’s form needs an urgent correction, but the team did take some sizable steps towards that in their previous match, when they picked up their first points of the season in the goalless draw in the Kolkata Derby against Mohammedan SC.

They will now want to take one step forward and clinch all three points in front of their rousing home crowd that has been rock-solid.

East Bengal FC finding rhythm and momentum:

Record vs NEUFC: East Bengal FC possessed a positive record against NorthEast United FC, winning and drawing twice before facing a loss in their most recent encounter by a 3-2 margin on February 10, 2024.

The Red & Gold Brigade will want to brush aside that result and pin their hopes on the fact that an encouraging outcome here could set things in motion for them in the current campaign.

Curious Starters: East Bengal FC have been disciplined starters in this season – conceding just one goal in the opening 15 minutes of their matches.

This is the joint-lowest in the league along with Odisha FC and Punjab FC.

However, they have also not found the back of the net in this phase of the game thus far.

The team will want to find some bite upfront from the start, and yet hold their fort at the back simultaneously.

NorthEast United FC thriving in their style:

Unbeaten Streak: NorthEast United FC have been on an unbelievable run recently, winning thrice and drawing once in their previous four encounters.

Avoiding a defeat in this clash will make it their longest-ever unbeaten sequence since going 11 matches without a loss from January-March 2021.

However, given the dynamism they have shown off late, rest assured that the Highlanders will be targeting the maximum points from this fixture.

Lethal without Possession: NorthEast United FC have netted the most times in the league, and interestingly, they have done so despite keeping only 41 per cent possession on average across their games.

They have thus not shied away from letting the opposition keep the ball, only to spot and pounce upon goal-scoring opportunities immediately as and when they arise.

Head-to-Head:

The two sides have faced each other eight times, with NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC emerging victorious in four and two matches respectively.

A couple of fixtures have resulted in a draw.

Coach’s Corner:

“NorthEast United FC aren’t coming to neutralise our attacking power”

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon acknowledged that NorthEast United FC will play on the front foot in this fixture, but assured that the home side has done their homework properly.

“I don’t think NorthEast United FC is going to come here to neutralise our attacking power, but they are coming to try and score more goals themselves. That’s what I know from what they have been doing in the last games with their frontline. We will try to play our best game, and win the match,” Bruzon said.

“Each game is a different story”

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali mentioned that maintaining a fine balance between their offensive instincts and defensive discipline will be critical in this match.

“Each game is a different story. We need to make big chances to score and at the same time make it equally difficult for them to do so. That’s our objective, because we know we can score and that’s a very important part (of our gameplay),” Benali said.

Key Players & Milestones:

With five goals and an assist, Cleiton Silva is the highest goal contributor in this fixture.

Overall, he has found the back of the net seven times against the Highlanders.

If he scores tomorrow, Silva will equal Liston Colaco’s record as the player with the most strikes against NorthEast United FC.

Will East Bengal FC see their Brazilian striker apply his smarts appropriately in the frontline in this match?

Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been extremely efficient for NorthEast United FC from outside of the box – taking 20 shots from there and converting an impressive 20 per cent of them – four efforts into goals.

He has been equally proficient from in and around close spaces, adding finer elements to his attacking gameplay, playing a key role in the Highlanders’ results too.

Provat Lakra of East Bengal FC has averaged three tackles per game in the ISL 2024-25, the second-highest among players with at least two appearances, trailing only Lalengmawia Ralte (3.9).

Furthermore, only the latter (3.3) has won more tackles per game than Lakra (2.3) in the 2024-25 season.

ISL Fantasy:

Alaaeddine Ajaraie (8.4 crore)

The striker has earned the most ISL fantasy points (82) for NorthEast United FC this season – double of the next-best Nestor Albiach (41)

Madih Talal (11.4 crore)

The former Punjab FC star has earned the highest points (28) for East Bengal FC in the current edition of the tournament