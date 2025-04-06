Guwahati: Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Sunday announced the approval of Rs 770.25 crore by the central government for the widening and upgradation of NH-717A, transforming it into a 2-lane highway with paved shoulders in West Bengal and Sikkim.

Nitin Gadkari on his official X account wrote, the project will cover an 18.42 km stretch from Lavamore to the beginning of the Pedong Bypass, along with essential slope protection works on the Bagrakot-Kafer stretch in Kalimpong.

Additionally, 5.297 km of the highway from Reshi to Rhenock in Sikkim will also be upgraded.

“As a climate-resilient alternative to NH-10—often disrupted during monsoons—the upgraded corridor will employ advanced technologies like Self Drilling Anchors and Gabion structures,” he added.

