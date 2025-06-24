Landslides disrupt traffic on NH-10 connecting Sikkim and West Bengal

Guwahati: Landslides triggered by continuous rainfall over the past few days have disrupted traffic movement along National Highway 10, which connects Sikkim with West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.

Roadblocks have been reported along the 52-km stretch between Sevoke in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim. Affected areas include 29 Mile, Kali Jhora, Seti Jhora, Selfie Dara, Birik Dara, Likhuveer, Melli, and Bhalu Khola in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) said debris clearance and road restoration work are underway. Heavy machinery has been deployed at multiple locations to clear the landslide-affected sections.

“One-way traffic movement has resumed in some areas. However, traffic congestion is expected as landslides are still being reported,” an official said.

Kalimpong district police personnel have been deployed to manage traffic flow. Authorities have advised commuters to plan their travel based on local conditions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!